May 18 Penpower Technology :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$0.59 per share (T$18,894,589 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 3

* Says last date before book closure June 4 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9

* Says record date June 9

* Says payment date June 30

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zn5c

