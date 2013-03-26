BRIEF-Net Element enters into amendment to master exchange agreement
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
March 26 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Tuesday revised the outlook on Pensacola, Florida's airport revenue bonds to negative from stable.
The bonds were issued for Pensacola International Airport.
S&P said the outlook revision "reflects our assessment of below-average liquidity and debt service coverage, a high debt burden, and fluctuating enplanement trends due to increased competition by nearby Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport."
* Net Element Inc - on March 3, 2017, net element, entered into an amendment to master exchange agreement dated as of May 2, 2016
* OGE Energy Corp - co, subsidiary each entered into new unsecured five-year revolving credit facilities - sec filing
* Files for short form base shelf prospectus of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: