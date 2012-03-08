LONDON, March 8 Pension funds' ability to
pay an income to retirees is becoming increasingly strained as
rising life expectancy pushes up liabilities, limiting the
benefit of a recovery in assets, a new report has found.
Global pension fund assets rose 3 percent to nearly $31
trillion at the end of 2011, a third consecutive year of
recovery since a 17 percent slump at the height of the financial
crisis in 2008.
But according to TheCityUK, the financial services lobby
group that compiled the study, the value of assets relative to
liabilities has dropped by 17 percent since 2007.
"The size of liabilities poses a major challenge to the
funding of defined-benefit pensions in the UK and across the
globe," TheCityUK said.
Defined benefit schemes commit to paying workers a set
proportion of their salary when they retire, unlike defined
contribution schemes, where payouts depend on investment
performance and how much employees pay in.
Across the developed world and particularly in the UK, more
and more defined-benefit schemes are closing to new members as
increased longevity makes them costlier to run for companies.
The number of active members of such schemes in Britain's
private sector has dropped from a peak of 5.7 million in the
early 1990s, to 2.1 million in 2010, the report said.
In the public sector, which still offers employees the more
generous defined-benefit option, membership stood at 5.3 million
in 2010.
The report also noted that the number of people in the UK
who keep working past the age of 65 to supplement their pension
has more than doubled to 885,000 in 10 years.
The pensions industry in the UK, with assets totalling $3
trillion, or 91 percent of GDP, is the second largest in the
world after the United States, which has assets of $17.4
trillion.
The UK's National Association of Pension Funds warned on
Thursday that the loose monetary policies of the Bank of England
were depressing the yield on UK government bonds, a staple
investment of pension funds, making it more difficult to meet
future liabilities.
