By John Crawley

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The U.S. agency that insures corporate pensions reported a record annual deficit of $26 billion on Tuesday with its potential exposure to financially weak companies also on the rise in a sour economy.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp (PBGC) said it has enough money to pay benefits for the foreseeable future but has sought permission from Congress to set premiums in the same way private insurers do to raise revenue and avoid the potential for government bailout down the road.

"PBGC has never taken a dime of taxpayer money," the agency's director, Joshua Gotbaum, told reporters.

"What we're trying to do is continue to be something which was created by government but is not paid for by government," he said.

Currently, insurance premiums are periodically set by Congress. But Gotbaum said allowing the agency to set rates, like U.S. bank insurers, based on the health of a particular businesses and without congressional approval would be fairer to well managed companies.

The issue is before the joint congressional "super committee" because PBGC finances affect the federal budget deficit even though it is an independent agency. The plan, floated by the Obama administration in this year's budget, has some congressional support but is fiercely opposed by business, which calls it a tax increase.

In its annual report on Tuesday, the PBGC said the shortfall between the its assets and payment obligations for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 was $3 billion.

Most of the deficit was in the account for pensions once run by individual corporations -- or single-employer plans. Those traditional plans were structured to pay a set annual amount to retirees.

PBGC, which covers 44 million workers and retirees in mainly single-employer plans, said its potential exposure to financially weak companies grew in the past fiscal year by $57 billion to $227 billion.

Gotbaum would not identify specific companies, but the agency has long been concerned about manufacturing, transportation and retail sectors. Big airline and steel companies dramatically worsened the PBGC deficit over the past decade.

In 2011, PBGC paid nearly $5.5 billion in benefits to 873,000 retirees and assumed responsibility for 152 underfunded plans.

The impact of lower interest rates was a factor in the higher deficit last year, the agency said.

PBGC has $81 billion in assets on hand to cover obligations, the bulk of which are benefits to be paid over many years.

It reported a 5.1 percent return on investments for the fiscal year, which are 30 percent equities and 70 percent fixed income. (Editing by Neil Stempleman and Steve Orlofsky)