MOVES-BTIG hires former Jefferies' execs to fixed income credit team
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. agency that insures corporate pensions reported a record annual deficit of $26 billion on Tuesday with its potential exposure to financially weak companies also on the rise in a tough economy.
The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp said the shortfall -- the difference between assets on hand and obligations it owes retired workers -- grew by $3 billion in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
Most of the deficit was in the account for pensions once run by individual corporations -- or single-employer plans. Those traditional plans were structured to pay a set annual amount to retirees.
PBGC, which covers 44 million workers and retirees in mainly single-employer plans, said its potential exposure to financially weak companies grew by $57 billion to $227 billion from the year-ago period.
The agency did not identify specific industries or companies.
In 2011, PBGC paid nearly $5.5 billion in benefits to 873,000 retirees and assumed responsibility for 152 underfunded plans.
Lower interest rates used to measure benefit payments was a factor for the higher deficit last year, the agency said.
PBGC has $81 billion in assets on hand to cover obligations, the bulk of which are benefits to be paid over many years. (Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
* Massachusetts Financial Services Company reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Harley Davidson Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kE8X1T) Further company coverage: