* Aims to fill long-term lending void
* Written 1.2 billion stg in lending deals in 2012
* Has 6 billion stg to invest
By Sarah Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 21 Pension Insurance Corporation
(PIC) will use a 6-billion-pound ($9.6 billion) investment
portfolio to provide long-term credit to businesses and
infrastructure products, filling a gap created by banks who have
been pulling out of lending.
PIC has written 1.2 billion pounds in long-term lending
deals this year - the most recent being a UK listed solar
finance bond, where the insurer will lend 40 million pounds to
Solar Power Generation Ltd in a 24-year deal.
Cashflow from the bond is generated by the production of
renewable energy.
Pension funds and insurers are well placed to become
providers of long-term credit because of the revenues they make
from products such as annuities, which carry predictable
financial obligations and cannot be sold by customers.
Opportunities for insurers and pension funds to become
lenders have been boosted by banks steady withdrawal from
long-term lending, under pressure to meet more exacting capital
standards.
"We have long dated liabilities so we want to lend on a
long-term basis," Mark Gull, co-head of asset-liability
management at Pension Insurance Corporation, told Reuters.
"This is a good opportunity for us to step in where banks
were previously lending."
The solar bond deal follows a 50 million pound investment in
a bond issued by Raglan Housing Association.
"We are going to shift our portfolio to invest new money in
financing companies and infrastructure projects and less in the
listed corporate bond market," said Gull.