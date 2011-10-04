* Pension shortfall largest since end of World War II

* Falling stocks and interest rates hurt

* Plans may have to restrict payouts, freeze accruals (Adds analyst quote, background)

Oct 4 September was another cruel month for large U.S. pension plans, as stock losses and lower interest rates caused the shortfall between their assets and liabilities to balloon to the largest gap since the end of World War II.

Pension consulting firm Mercer calculated that pension plans of companies in the Standard & Poor's 1500 Index had a $512 billion shortfall at the end of September, a whopping $134 billion increase during the month.

Worldwide, stocks fell 9 percent in September as measured by the MSCI World equity index. Most large pension funds have the bulk of their assets invested in equities.

At the same time, the funding shortfall has been exacerbated by the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down long-term interest rates.

Pension funds use long-term bond rates to calculate the current value of future payouts they will have to make to retirees. When interest rates fall, the current value of the obligations increases. [ID:nS1E78L0O9]

The discount rate, used by pension funds to value future liabilities, fell by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage point during September, Mercer said.

"The end of September marks the largest deficit since we have been tracking this information," Jonathan Barry, a partner at Mercer, said in a statement. "This will have significant consequences for plan sponsors. It will be particularly painful for organizations with September 30 fiscal and/or plan year ends."

Measured as a percentage of future liabilities, pension funds in the Mercer survey had assets covering only 72 percent of their obligations at the end of September. That was down from 79 percent at the end of August and 81 percent at the start of the year.

The previous low was 71 percent in August 2010, though the dollar value of the shortfall at that time was $507 billion.

With the weak economy and some prominent companies that have large pension plans experiencing financial turmoil, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp could end up responsible for some of the shortfalls.

The premium-funded agency has not seen any major insured losses for the past two years but is still underfunded, noted Bradley Belt, senior managing director at the Milken Institute in Washington, D.C., and a former head of the PBGC.

The lack of losses "may change given the economic slowdown, the increased risk of a recession and reports of possible high-profile bankruptcies of companies with sizable pension plans," Belt said.

Investors have driven the stock prices of American Airlines' parent, AMR Corp AMR.N, and Eastman Kodak EK.N up and down in recent weeks on fears of financial weakness.

Kodak said on Monday it had "no intention" of filing for bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E79219L]

Analysts said a bankruptcy filing by American was not imminent. [ID:nN1E7930HB]

The shortfall has drawn concern from top money managers, as well. Laurence Fink, chief executive of money manager BlackRock (BLK.N), called the pension situation and similar underfunding of individual retirement accounts "probably the largest crisis that the U.S. is going to face."

Speaking at a conference in New York on Sept. 12, Fink said low interest rates were having a "dramatic impact" in harming pension funds.

The shortfalls could require companies to increase their contributions to the plans. In the most extreme cases, plans might be required to restrict lump sum payouts and freeze accrual of benefits for their employees, Mercer's Barry said. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston; Editing by John Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)