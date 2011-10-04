* Pension shortfall largest since end of World War II
* Falling stocks and interest rates hurt
* Plans may have to restrict payouts, freeze accruals
Oct 4 September was another cruel month for
large U.S. pension plans, as stock losses and lower interest
rates caused the shortfall between their assets and liabilities
to balloon to the largest gap since the end of World War II.
Pension consulting firm Mercer calculated that pension
plans of companies in the Standard & Poor's 1500 Index had a
$512 billion shortfall at the end of September, a whopping $134
billion increase during the month.
Worldwide, stocks fell 9 percent in September as measured
by the MSCI World equity index. Most large pension funds have
the bulk of their assets invested in equities.
At the same time, the funding shortfall has been
exacerbated by the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down
long-term interest rates.
Pension funds use long-term bond rates to calculate the
current value of future payouts they will have to make to
retirees. When interest rates fall, the current value of the
obligations increases. [ID:nS1E78L0O9]
The discount rate, used by pension funds to value future
liabilities, fell by 0.3 to 0.4 percentage point during
September, Mercer said.
"The end of September marks the largest deficit since we
have been tracking this information," Jonathan Barry, a partner
at Mercer, said in a statement. "This will have significant
consequences for plan sponsors. It will be particularly painful
for organizations with September 30 fiscal and/or plan year
ends."
Measured as a percentage of future liabilities, pension
funds in the Mercer survey had assets covering only 72 percent
of their obligations at the end of September. That was down
from 79 percent at the end of August and 81 percent at the
start of the year.
The previous low was 71 percent in August 2010, though the
dollar value of the shortfall at that time was $507 billion.
With the weak economy and some prominent companies that
have large pension plans experiencing financial turmoil, the
U.S. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp could end up responsible for
some of the shortfalls.
The premium-funded agency has not seen any major insured
losses for the past two years but is still underfunded, noted
Bradley Belt, senior managing director at the Milken Institute
in Washington, D.C., and a former head of the PBGC.
The lack of losses "may change given the economic slowdown,
the increased risk of a recession and reports of possible
high-profile bankruptcies of companies with sizable pension
plans," Belt said.
Investors have driven the stock prices of American
Airlines' parent, AMR Corp AMR.N, and Eastman Kodak EK.N up
and down in recent weeks on fears of financial weakness.
Kodak said on Monday it had "no intention" of filing for
bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E79219L]
Analysts said a bankruptcy filing by American was not
imminent. [ID:nN1E7930HB]
The shortfall has drawn concern from top money managers, as
well. Laurence Fink, chief executive of money manager BlackRock
(BLK.N), called the pension situation and similar underfunding
of individual retirement accounts "probably the largest crisis
that the U.S. is going to face."
Speaking at a conference in New York on Sept. 12, Fink said
low interest rates were having a "dramatic impact" in harming
pension funds.
The shortfalls could require companies to increase their
contributions to the plans. In the most extreme cases, plans
might be required to restrict lump sum payouts and freeze
accrual of benefits for their employees, Mercer's Barry said.
(Reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston; Editing by John
Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)