LONDON, June 29 British pension funds'
liability-driven investments jumped 29 percent to a total 657
billion pounds ($1.03 trillion) in 2014 as they tried to combat
the negative impact of low yields, according to a report by
consultants KPMG published on Monday.
British defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes
are in deficit as traditional investment in government bonds
does not produce enough money to pay pensioners, forcing pension
funds to adopt hedging strategies.
Liability-driven investment (LDI) uses derivatives to
improve the match between pension funds' investments and their
future outgoings.
"Against a backdrop of record low yields, pension schemes
continue to use LDI to de-risk," KPMG said in its annual LDI
report. "We expect the industry to grow significantly in 2015
and beyond."
More than 200 new mandates were awarded last year, the firm
added. Legal & General Investment Management, Insight Investment
and BlackRock together have 85 percent of the market.
($1 = 0.6360 pounds)
