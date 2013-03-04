LONDON, March 4 British insurer Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) is taking on 30 million pounds of pension liabilities from the pension scheme of the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) to help the retirement scheme limit its risks of members living longer than expected.

"We were facing potentially significant financial liabilities from our pension scheme as our retiring staff lived longer and drew their pensions over a longer period," John Roberts, chairman of the trustees for the ICR Pension Scheme, said in a statement.

Pension funds are unable to diversify longevity risk and have traditionally transferred the risk of people living longer than expected to pension insurers.