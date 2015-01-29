Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
Jan 29 Specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp named Tracy Blackwell chief executive, effective June 30.
Blackwell will succeed John Coomber, Pension Insurance said.
Blackwell, who joined the company in 2006, will serve as deputy chief executive until Coomber retires in June. She had served as the company's chief investment officer.
Prior to joining Pension Insurance, Blackwell has worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.