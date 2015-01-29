Jan 29 Specialist insurer Pension Insurance Corp named Tracy Blackwell chief executive, effective June 30.

Blackwell will succeed John Coomber, Pension Insurance said.

Blackwell, who joined the company in 2006, will serve as deputy chief executive until Coomber retires in June. She had served as the company's chief investment officer.

Prior to joining Pension Insurance, Blackwell has worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)