By Anjuli Davies and Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, July 26 The Church of England's pension
fund has given its blessing to some of the world's biggest hedge
fund managers, putting its faith in an industry much maligned
for poor returns in recent years, its annual report showed.
The 1.1 billion pound ($1.7 billion) Church of England (CoE)
Pensions Board has backed Winton Capital, Bridgewater Associates
and BlackRock Advisors to help boost the retirement income for
over 32,000 of its clergy and lay workers.
Once viewed as the preserve of high-rolling wealthy
individuals, hedge funds are increasingly appealing to
conservative investors such as the CoE keen to diversify away
from volatile stock and bond markets.
Nearly one third of institutional investors said they have
too much cash on hand and not enough money invested in hedge
funds, a poll released by Russell Investments in June showed.
The CoE said the new hedge fund mandates, awarded last year,
form a core part of its Global Tactical Asset Allocation (GTAA)
investment, which is now 6 percent of overall assets and aimed
at diversification as well as boosting returns.
"They combine large parental backing and good returns and
they're not Johnny come lately," Pierre Jameson, investment
officer at the CoE's Pensions Board, said of the chosen hedge
funds.
"They've been around a while, have an enviable long-term
track record and in many ways we feel quite fortunate to be able
to invest in them," he told Reuters.
Although still small, the allocation to hedge funds reflects
a broader strategy - to reallocate assets away from UK equities
and into global stocks and alternatives - developed by the CoE's
pension board and its investment committee over the past three
years.
Bridgewater's flagship fund was one of the top-performing
hedge funds in 2011, with returns of about 20 percent -- netting
founder Raymond Dalio $4 billion and catapulting him into the
top spot as the industry's biggest earner.
London-based Winton, which aims to make money following
trends in global futures markets, returned 6.3 percent last year
even as rivals such as Man Group's AHL struggled.
According to the Sunday Times Rich List, founder David Harding's
wealth almost doubled in 2011 to 800 million pounds.
The CoE's decision to back the likes of Bridgewater and
Winton appears to have paid off so far.
The GTAA allocation, which in total comprises eight
different managers running eleven mandates, returned 5.9 percent
from the end of February 2011 to the end of the year.
This helped to mitigate an overall loss of 2.4 percent in
the CoE's pension fund, highlighting the importance of choosing
the right hedge fund manager.
The $2 trillion hedge fund industry had a humbling year in
2011, with the average fund dropping 4.8 percent and some
stock-focused funds slumping by an average 19 percent, according
to data compiled by Hedge Fund Research and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analysts.
While equities dragged on the CoE's performance, its
property investments managed a 7.5 percent gain and its
corporate bond holdings 7.6 percent.
The CoE Pension Board manages pensions earned from service
since the start of 1998, while pensions earned earlier are
financed by the Church Commissioners.
($1 = 0.6441 British pounds)
(editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)