BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management
March 21 Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd
LONDON Oct 2 The 350 biggest UK-listed companies had a combined defined benefit pension deficit of 89 billion pounds ($143.59 billion) at the end of September, from 90 billion pounds in August, consultants Mercer said.
The deficit equates to a funding ratio of 87 percent, unchanged on the month, it added in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6198 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.