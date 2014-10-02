LONDON Oct 2 The 350 biggest UK-listed companies had a combined defined benefit pension deficit of 89 billion pounds ($143.59 billion) at the end of September, from 90 billion pounds in August, consultants Mercer said.

The deficit equates to a funding ratio of 87 percent, unchanged on the month, it added in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6198 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Nishant Kumar)