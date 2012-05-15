* Pressure on corporates to plug rising deficits
* Sum would total 13 pct of UK corporate cash holdings
* Members could face lower payouts
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, May 15 UK plc could face a 100 billion
pound ($161 billion) bill over the next three years to plug
rising deficits in its pension schemes, new research shows,
limiting cash available for dividends, stock buybacks and
capital investment.
British companies could be forced to use 13 percent of their
cash piles to plug spiralling deficits that could yet worsen,
according to the Pension Corporation (PIC), a specialist pension
manager.
"Excessive costs caused by too much misguided legislation,
poor matching of investments and liabilities and the overall
economic environment have combined to create a perfect storm,"
said David Collinson, co-head of business origination at PIC.
Companies are required to fund any dramatic shortfalls that
crystallise during triennial valuations, which can be an
immediate hit on cash flow.
The aggregate deficit of the UK's 6,432 defined benefit
schemes increased to 216.8 billion pounds at the end of April,
compared with a surplus of 2.3 billion pounds a year ago, data
from the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) shows.
Although companies have paid more than 80 billion pounds
into their pension schemes over the previous three years,
dwindling asset returns and lower bond yields, a staple
investment of pension funds, have put pension funds 110 billion
behind target, estimates PIC.
The cost to Britain's pension industry of the Bank of
England's 325 billion pounds of QE to date could total 270
billion pounds, as yields on gilts, used to calculate
liabilities, have plummeted, making it more expensive to pay for
future liabilities, the National Association of Pension Funds
(NAPF) estimates.
The Pensions Regulator, which approves all funding
commitments, rejected calls to make allowances for the change in
its first annual statement on funding conditions published in
April, but said struggling employers, of which there could be
about 300, may be given greater breathing space to plug funding
holes.
"What many in the pension system fail to realise - or,
worse, are afraid to say - is that those members who hope to
start drawing their pension in the next few years or decades
will not necessarily be getting what they were promised today,"
said Collinson.
PIC has around 5.5 billion pounds in assets and has insured
almost 60,000 pension fund members from FTSE 100 companies,
multinationals and the public sector.
($1 = 0.6210 British pounds)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Will Waterman)