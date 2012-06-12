* Increase of 95 billion stg in May
* Aggregate deficit now 312 bln stg
* Pressure on companies to plug the shortfall
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 12 The deficits of final salary
pension schemes in the UK surged dramatically in May to new
record highs as weak economic growth and central bank monetary
easing measures leave companies struggling to plug the
shortfall, data on Tuesday showed.
The aggregate deficit of the 6,432 defined benefit schemes
in the UK increased by 95 billion pounds ($147.36 billion) in
May alone, to total 312 billion pounds, the Pension Protection
Fund (PPF) calculates.
This compares with a deficit of 24.5 billion pounds just a
year earlier.
"This is a big leap further into the red for private sector
final-salary pension funds and it reflects the immense pressure
they are under," Joanne Segars, Chief Executive of the National
Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) said.
"Cash-strapped businesses that are already struggling to
keep these pensions going will have to find more assets to fill
in the deficits."
Funding levels of pension schemes are determined by a
variety of factors, including economic growth, equity market
returns and yields on UK gilts.
The UK economy slid into a double-dip recession earlier this
year fuelling predictions that another bout of "quantitative
easing" by the central bank to inject more money into the
economy could be on the horizon.
The Bank of England's 325 billion pounds of quantitative
easing (QE) to date could cost Britain's pension industry 270
billion pounds by driving down yields on gilts -- a staple
investment also used to calculate liabilities -- making it more
expensive to pay for future obligations, the NAPF estimates.
Over the last month 15-year gilt yields have fallen by 0.55
percentage points, which resulted in an increase in liabilities
of 7.6 percent, the PPF said.
"Quantitative easing and international investors seeking a
safe harbour from the euro storm have contributed to a sharp
drop in gilt yields," Segars said.
The scale of the shortfall will likely be crystallised when
around one third of the UK's final salary schemes report their
triennial valuations this year.
Companies are required to fund any dramatic deficits, which
can be an immediate hit on cash flow, diverting money from
shareholder dividends, stock buybacks and capital investments.
The Pensions Regulator, which oversees the funding
commitments of pension funds, rejected calls to make allowances
for the impact on valuations of lower gilt yields due to QE when
it made its first annual statement on funding conditions in
April, saying that most schemes should be able to meet their
pension obligations.
The funding ratio of the schemes, which calculates assets
as a percentage of liabilities, also worsened last month to 76.8
percent from 82.6 percent a month earlier.
Although total assets rose to 1,031 billion pounds from 989
billion a year earlier, total liabilities also rose to 1,343
billion pounds from 1,014 billion.
"Pension fund assets are actualy higher than 12 months ago
but liabilities have risen disproportionately. This is a
volatile monthly index and it is important to remember that
pension funds work over a long timeframe that helps absorb the
effects of market swings," Segars said.
Set up in 2005 to protect the savings accrued by private
sector workers, the PPF takes on the assets and liabilities of
pension funds that fall under its jurisdiction and charges a
levy to pension schemes potentially eligible for its help.
The NAPF, which represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK,
with 15 million members and assets of around 800 billion pounds,
has been calling on both the Bank of England and the Pensions
Regulator to address concerns over the side effects of QE.
($1=0.6447 British pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)