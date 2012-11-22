LONDON Nov 22 UK Business Secretary Vince Cable is to renew calls to pension funds to beef up scrutiny of companies to avoid the risk of another crisis and improve relationships between shareholders and British firms.

He will urge pension funds to hold their fund managers to account when he speaks at the National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF) Corporate Governance Conference on Thursday, the NAPF said in a statement.

Pension funds came under fire during the financial crisis for not demanding greater accountability through their fund managers from the companies they invest in, particularly banks.

The NAPF is campaigning for a system to rate fund managers according to what they do in areas such as improving governance at companies. The scheme has so far signed up 57 asset owners and 189 asset managers.

Cable supports the creation of an institutional investors' forum to kill off a 'get rich quick' investment culture and help shareholders engage with companies more effectively.

"While the primary responsibility for stewardship activity lies with funds' asset managers, pension funds remain accountable to their members," said Joanne Segars, NAPF chief executive said in a statement on Thursday.