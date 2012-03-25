LONDON, March 26 European Union plans to impose stricter capital rules on pension funds could increase the retirement scheme liabilities of the biggest British firms by as much as 2.5 billion pounds ($3.95 billion), accountants Deloitte said on Monday.

Three quarters of large British companies surveyed by Deloitte said the proposals would boost their gross liabilities by between 20 and 50 percent, an increase of up to 2.5 billion pounds for members of the blue-chip FTSE 100 share index.

"Almost without exception, respondents are critical of the proposals," said Feargus Mitchell, head of Deloitte's actuarial and pension services practice.

"They believe that given the current climate, when pension deficits are already high and the economic outlook is uncertain, now is not the time to introduce new obligations that will incur further expenses and increase deficits."

The European Commission is working on draft capital rules for the pensions industry, based on the so-called Solvency II regime for insurers, which could impose greater financial obligations on retirement schemes and force them to hold higher quality assets.

European internal market commissioner Michel Barnier, who is in charge of the overhaul, said earlier this month that Solvency II, widely expected to ratchet up capital requirements for insurers, won't be "copied and pasted" onto the pensions industry.

On Friday, British telecoms firm BT agreed to pay down a 4.1 billion pound deficit in its staff pension fund more quickly than originally planned.

