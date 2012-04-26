April 26 One of Canada's largest pension plans teamed up on Thursday with Japan's pension funds and some of its major conglomerates to help raise $20 billion in what would be the world's largest infrastructure fund.

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System said it had committed a total of $7.5 billion together with Japan's Pension Fund Association and a consortium led by Mitsubishi Corporation , Japan's largest trading house, towards the fund. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)