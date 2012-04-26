EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 26 One of Canada's largest pension plans teamed up on Thursday with Japan's pension funds and some of its major conglomerates to help raise $20 billion in what would be the world's largest infrastructure fund.
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System said it had committed a total of $7.5 billion together with Japan's Pension Fund Association and a consortium led by Mitsubishi Corporation , Japan's largest trading house, towards the fund. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.