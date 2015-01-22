PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Jan 22 The Greater Manchester Pension Fund and London Pensions Fund Authority said they will jointly invest up to 500 million pounds in U.K. infrastructure projects.
The two pension funds will invest the money over the next three years, in an effort to deliver long-term returns matching liabilties, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
"The structure aligns with both Funds' responses to central government on the reform of the Local Government Pension Scheme, which called for closer collaboration between funds in order to realize the benefits of increased scale," they said. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)
TORONTO, March 21 A push by Canadian companies and pension funds to aggressively pursue overseas acquisitions is helping global investment banks to win a bigger share of M&A advisory mandates and prompting once-dominant domestic rivals to beef up their international operations.