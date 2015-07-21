LONDON, July 22 Specialist pensions insurer
Rothesay Life said on Wednesday it was insuring 1.6 billion
pounds ($2.5 billion) of the pension scheme of Britain's Civil
Aviation Authority (CAA), bringing its new business this year to
3.4 billion pounds.
Rothesay Life is competing with specialist providers and
larger insurers such as Legal & General and Prudential
in the growing bulk annuity market, in which insurers
take on the risk of defined benefit, or final salary, pensions.
Companies are often keen to offload these schemes from their
balance sheets. But prolonged low interest rates have pushed
many schemes into deficit, making them expensive to insure.
British private sector pension scheme liabilities total 2
trillion pounds, outstripping the country's GDP for the first
time, consultants Hymans Robertson said last month.
The CAA deal was a buy-in, in which Rothesay insures part of
the overall pension scheme, the firm said in a statement. It
gave no financial details of the deal.
Rothesay Life, whose backers include Blackstone and
Goldman Sachs, has said it is preparing for a possible
stock market flotation.
($1 = 0.6431 pounds)
