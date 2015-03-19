83North raises $250 mln fund to invest in Israeli, European tech
JERUSALEM, April 5 Venture capital firm 83North has raised a $250 million fund, its largest yet, to invest in European and Israel technology companies.
March 19 (Reuters) -
Britain's Financial Services Compensation Scheme announces 20 million pounds interim Levy To Cover Costs And Volume Of Claims Relating To Bad Advice By Financial Advisers To Transfer Funds From Existing Pension Schemes Into Self Invested personal pensions (SIPPs)
* Financial services compensation scheme today confirms a £20m interim levy for life and pensions intermediaries.
* Mark Neale, FSCS chief executive, said: "FSCS is there for consumers when authorised firms go bust. It has a duty to pay compensation claims as they fall due and that helps to promote consumer confidence." Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)
JERUSALEM, April 5 Venture capital firm 83North has raised a $250 million fund, its largest yet, to invest in European and Israel technology companies.
LONDON, April 5 British housebuilder Galliford Try said on Wednesday it would not make a formal bid for fellow builder Bovis, the second of two suitors to pull out of a potential buyout of the ailing firm.
LONDON/NEW YORK, April 4 British hedge fund manager Alan Howard has raised more than $700 million from outside investors for a new fund that he will solely manage, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.