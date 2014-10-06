LONDON Oct 6 Britain's Pension Protection Fund
(PPF) cut the estimated levy it charges UK defined benefit -
final salary - pension schemes by about 10 percent to 635
million pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015/16 from a year ago
period, it said on Monday.
"While the future is inevitably uncertain, levy estimates
for the following two years appear likely to fall further rather
than rise, based on the expected path of asset values and
yields," Alan Rubenstein, chief executive officer of the PPF
said in a statement.
PPF was launched in 2005 to take over the assets and
liabilities of UK-based defined benefit pension schemes if an
employer goes bust. The levy is one of the ways PPF funds the
compensation payable to its members.
($1 = 0.6258 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)