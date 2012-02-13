(Refiles to edit headline)
* All DB schemes in UK could close
* British firms could go bankrupt
* Risk of significant job losses
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Feb 13 Many UK businesses could be
pushed into insolvency by European pension proposals, risking
significant job losses, industry bodies warned on Monday.
In a letter to José Manuel Barroso, President of the
European Commission ahead of EU directives due this week, the
National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), the Confederation
of British Industry (CBI) and the TUC labour union group warned
the new rules would have a disastrous impact.
"By demanding dramatic increases in funding from employers,
the Commission's plans would - at best - force all remaining
defined benefit schemes to close and - at worst - push many
businesses into insolvency, leading to significant job losses,"
they wrote.
On Wednesday, the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA), a pan-European watchdog, is due to
send final recommendations on its EU pensions directive to the
EU Commission, aimed at addressing shortfalls in pensions
schemes and improving risk management.
EIOPA is proposing to adapt Solveny II capital rules,
originally aimed at the insurance industry, which could force
pensions funds to hold large cash buffers in proportion to their
liabilities, to guard against future risks.
Solvency II has been more than 10 years in the making, and
its original 2012 introduction date has already been postponed
once, drawing criticism from the insurance industry.
The NAPF, which represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK,
with 15 million members and assets of around 800 billion pounds,
has already warned that the new rules could cost the industry
300 billion pounds.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Cowell)