* Solvency II could be adapted for pensions
* NAPF warns of cost to real economy
* EC white paper due Thursday
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Feb 15 Europe's insurance and
pensions watchdog announced on Wednesday it would push ahead
with recommendations that could force pension funds to raise
billions of extra capital and threaten the viability of some
schemes, according to critics.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions authority
(EIOPA) is proposing to adapt Solvency II capital rules,
originally aimed at the insurance industry, to improve standards
of governance, risk management and, crucially, valuation and
calculation of minimum capital requirements.
In its final advice to the European Commission which is
reviewing its pensions directive, EIOPA's so-called "holistic
balance sheet" approach would require schemes to value
liabilities with a lower discount rate, thereby increasing them
which could require an increase in their level of funding.
Pensions funds would also likely change the kind of assets
held from equities to less risky government bonds.
EIOPA underscored the need for a more thorough evaluation of
the impact that these proposals might have on the financial
situation of pension funds as well as the wider economy.
"This is not the end of the process of developing a European
framework for occupational pensions, but merely the beginning,"
Gabriel Bernardino, Chairman of EIOPA, said in a statement.
"In particular, we have to ascertain ourselves via the
quantitative impact study (QIS) that the proposed approach
stimulates affordable yet secure occupational pension provision
in Europe."
The National Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), which
represents 1,200 pension schemes in the UK and earlier this week
warned that all final salary schemes could fail if the proposals
went ahead, restated its concerns.
"We are disappointed that Europe's pensions and insurance
regulator is still proposing Solvency II-type rules for pension
schemes, even though its own advice now acknowledges the damage
that would be done to European pensions, jobs and the wider
economy," Joanne Segars, Chief Executive of the National
Association of Pension Funds said in a statement.
The NAPF warned that the new rules could cost the industry
300 billion pounds.
WRONG PREMISE
"It's a substantial piece of work but I can't help feeling
that it is starting from the wrong premise," said Jane Beverley,
Head of Research at Punter Southall.
She notes that EIOPA was only asked to consult on how it
would apply Solvency II rules to the pension funds industry, not
if they were the right ones.
"There's almost a degree of frustration that they haven't
been asked the question."
Another concern raised by EIOPA in its final advice is how
to calculate the various elements that contribute to the value
of a pension fund, including sponsor covenants and the value of
protection funds when calculating valuations.
Under the proposals the implicit support a pension place
receives from its parent company and protection fund would be
given a financial value and then treated as another asset of the
scheme eliminating some of the negative impact from harsher
treatments of liabilities.
EIOPA acknowledges in its advice that there is as yet no
tried and tested means to calculate these elements so it would
be difficult to see how they would be applied in practice.
The European Commission will release a white paper on
Thursday outlining its plans to review its current pensions
directive (IORP).
Solvency II has been more than 10 years in the making, and
its original 2012 introduction date has already been postponed
once, drawing criticism from the insurance industry.
