DETROIT Feb 15 Penske Automotive Group, the second-biggest U.S.-based auto dealership group, posted better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday on an 11 percent sales rise.

Income from continuing operations was 47 cents per share, compared to expectations of 40 cents per share, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $2.96 billion, up from $2.67 billion a year earlier. The average estimate was $2.97 billion.

Fourth-quarter net income of $47.7 million, or 53 cents per share, compared to $28.5 million, or 31 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Derek Caney)