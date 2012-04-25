April 25 Penske Automotive, the No. 2 U.S. dealership group, reported a higher first-quarter profit on Wednesday helped by an 18 percent jump in retail sales of vehicles in the United States and Britain.

Chief Executive Roger Penske said he was pleased that despite a weakening economy in Europe, Penske stores, located mainly in Britain, did well in the first quarter there.

"In light of perceptions surrounding our international markets, I am particularly pleased with the performance," said Penske in a press statement. "During the first quarter, our international-based same-store retail revenue increased 5.9 percent."

The company reported net income of $46.8 million, or 52 cents per share, compared to net income of nearly $34 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Penske, which relies heavily on German brands including BMW , said its revenue rose about 18 percent to $3.2 billion.

Nearly half of Penske's revenue came from sales of new cars and 30 percent came from used vehicles. The company saw a 31 percent rise in vehicle sales to consumers outside the United States, and a 12.3 percent increase in the U.S. auto market.

Penske, based in suburban Detroit, has 168 franchises in the United States and Puerto Rico and 167 franchises outside the United States, primarily in Britain. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Dave Zimmerman)