Nov 2 Penske Automotive Group (PAG.N), the second-largest dealership group in the United States, nearly doubled its quarterly profit and boosted its dividend by 12.5 percent.
In the third quarter, Penske's net income attributable to common shareholders was $55.7 million, or 62 cents per share, up from about $30 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a one-time income tax benefit, earnings were 50 cents per share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 10.5 percent to $3 billion on increased used car sales and higher prices for both new and used cars and trucks.
New car prices rose 8.4 percent to an average of $38,236, while used car prices rose 2.2 percent to $26,404. Profit margins improved on both new and used car sales.
In a separate statement, Penske said its board had approved a 12.5 percent increase in the dividend to 9 cents per share.
The dividend increase reflected "the confidence we have in the improving auto sales environment," President Rob Kurnick said in a statement. Penske also bought more than 2.4 million shares in the first nine months of the year
High-end luxury brands, including BMW (BMWG.DE), accounted for 70 percent of Penske's new vehicle revenue in the quarter. Toyota Motor Co (7201.T), Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and other foreign mass-market brands make up 25 percent of sales.
Inventory during the quarter was constrained by vehicle shortages after the massive earthquake that hit Japan in March. Penske said it expected inventories to revert back to typical levels by the first quarter. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Derek Caney and Lisa Von Ahn)
