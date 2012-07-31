BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 Penske Automotive Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. dealership groups, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by a 21-percent increase in vehicle sales.
The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $49.1 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $39.6 million, or 43 cents per share, for the same period last year.
Revenue rose about 20 percent to $3.37 billion. Overall costs rose 21 percent to $2.86 billion, but overhead costs rose only 9 percent. (Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine