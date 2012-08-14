Aug 14 Penske Automotive Group Inc on Tuesday sold $550 million of senior subordinated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $400 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBS, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE AMT $550 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 5.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/28/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 403 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS