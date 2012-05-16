May 15 Penson Worldwide Inc. is in advanced discussions about strategic transactions, the futures commission merchant said on Tuesday after reporting widening losses and lower revenue in the first quarter compared with the same period last year.

The Dallas-based clearing broker and futures commission merchant (FCM) also warned that it has not yet secured final agreement from lenders for a critical deal to cut its $281 million long-term debt.

As part of that proposal announced in March, its debt would be converted into new debt and about $100 million of new stock.

The company, which is active in particular in the U.S. agricultural market, reported a net loss of $48.5 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $2.86 million in the corresponding period last year. This was an improvement though from the $180.3 million loss reported in the fourth quarter last year.

Revenue more than halved to $29.3 million from $63.3 million in the first quarter last year due to lower trading volumes, it said. It was also down from $42.7 million in the three months to Dec. 31 last year.

In the last three months of last year, trading volumes in the commodities markets plunged as traditional users of futures markets - from farmers to grain elevators - reduced their hedging activities after the shock collapse of broker dealer MF Global Holdings at the end of October last year.

Increased competition has also pushed clearing and execution fees lower and low interest rates have made business even tougher for FCMs, market participants have told Reuters.

Clearing and commission revenue dropped to $19.2 million in the quarter from $30.4 million year on year and from $20.5 million quarter on quarter.

Penson gave no details of the strategic transactions the company is negotiating. It said it would provide further information when appropriate. The company's annual shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held in Dallas on Friday.

Efforts to cut debt and costs have been underway for several months. The company closed its UK subsidiary, Pension Financial Services Ltd, in March, sold its Australian subsidiary for $33 million in cash late last year and has said it aims to sell its Canadian subsidiary.

On Tuesday, the company said it made its scheduled interest payment of $12.5 million on its 12.5-percent senior secured lien notes due 2017, but it has not yet secured approval for its crucial debt restructuring deal.

The company's proposal announced in March would eliminate about $176 million of its parent company long-term funded debt and $30 million of annual cash interest expenses. It is subject to approval and acceptance of its debt holders.

Concerns about falling trading volumes and the company's debt have hit the company's shares listed on the Nasdaq hard in the last year.

They were at $0.44 per share on Tuesday, up 10 percent from Monday, but down from $7.4 in April 2011. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Eric Meijer)