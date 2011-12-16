* Plans to sell certain UK assets

* Says will reduce annual losses $6-$7 mln

* To take Q4 charge (Follows alerts)

Dec 16 Penson Worldwide Inc said it will close its UK operation and will sell some of its assets there, as part of ongoing efforts by the securities clearing firm to reshape its business in the face of continuing losses.

The announcement comes close on the heels of Penson's decision to sell its Australian subsidiary to BNY Mellon's Pershing unit for A$33 million in Nov. [ID: nL4E7MS22C]

Penson said the closure will reduce its annual losses by $6-$7 million. It will take a related charge, including severance, in the fourth quarter.

Penson Worldwide, which posted its sixth straight quarterly loss last month, had said it would restructure itself and was in talks to sell its London unit.

The company, which has a market capitalization of $31.5 million, has lost more than two-thirds of its value in the last six months.

Shares of Dallas-based Penson closed at $1.14 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)