Nov 28 Penson Worldwide Inc said it would sell its Australian subsidiary to BNY Mellon's Pershing unit for A$33 million ($32.2 million), as the securities clearing firm moves to reshape its business in the face of continuing losses.

In August, Penson Worldwide, which recently posted a sixth straight quarterly loss, said it would restructure itself and was exploring options for its Australia unit.

Penson expects to record a gain of about $14 million from the sale.

The company said Penson Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd will become an affiliate of Pershing after the deal closes in the current quarter.

Shares of Dallas-based Penson closed at $1.19 on Friday on Nasdaq.

($1 = 1.0253 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)