Nov 28 Penson Worldwide Inc said
it would sell its Australian subsidiary to BNY Mellon's
Pershing unit for A$33 million ($32.2 million), as the
securities clearing firm moves to reshape its business in the
face of continuing losses.
In August, Penson Worldwide, which recently posted a sixth
straight quarterly loss, said it would restructure itself and
was exploring options for its Australia unit.
Penson expects to record a gain of about $14 million from
the sale.
The company said Penson Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd
will become an affiliate of Pershing after the deal closes in
the current quarter.
Shares of Dallas-based Penson closed at $1.19 on Friday on
Nasdaq.
($1 = 1.0253 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)