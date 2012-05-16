* Pentagon office to oversee "Air-Sea Battle" opened in November

* New approach would end services' acquisition "stovepipes"

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, May 16 The top U.S. Air Force and Navy officers mapped out plans on Wednesday to better integrate and coordinate their responses to cyber attacks, natural disasters and other threats, arguing that tighter budgets made such efforts more necessary than ever.

They said the Pentagon's new "Air-Sea Battle" concept will help end years of parochial acquisition efforts in which each service jockeyed to design, build and buy its own unique weapons, rather than collaborating on joint projects.

"We intend to lead our forces to an unprecedented level of joint integration," Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz told industry and military officials at a conference hosted by the Brookings Institution.

"We're not thinking about things in the 'airman' and 'sailor' stovepipes anymore," he said.

Defense Secretary Leon Panetta signed the new concept in the late summer of 2011, but industry officials have struggled since then to understand what the new approach will mean for billions of dollars of new and existing weapon programs.

The Pentagon in November set up a new Air-Sea Battle office that is staffed by about a dozen officials who are on loan from the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine Corps.

The staff has already identified about 200 initiatives that would allow military commanders to conduct more integrated operations, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told the conference, although he acknowledged some work ahead in getting full buy-in from the services.

Industry executives also note problems with past joint acquisition programs, several of which have been cancelled or truncated because their requirements grew too unwieldy.

Greenert and Schwartz said the new initiative was not targeted at any one region, but certain geographic chokepoints like the Straits of Hormuz and Malacca Strait were particularly critical because of their importance to global commerce.

Greenert said the idea was to make cooperation between the services "more of an assumption for the future," than the ad hoc efforts that have arisen in the past, he said, adding that the concept could eventually eliminate duplicative programs.

"We've weighed in on the investments. Why should I be buying this if the Air Force is buying it? Maybe we should buy it together," Greenert said, underscoring the importance of common data links that allowed greater information-sharing and helped the services sort out what intelligence they really needed.

"We must leverage our respective service strengths because we can no longer afford to go down separate investment paths," Greenert said in a blog posted on the Navy's website.

Schwartz said his advice to industry would be to "vector away from proprietary solutions," and focus on programs that would be more adaptable and could be used by multiple services.

He said increased cooperation could save money and ensure the U.S. military's continued ability to dominate, even as its enemies expanded their ability to prevent U.S. forces from projecting power in domains like air, sea, space and cyberspace.

For instance, he said, the Air Force and the Navy will reap big savings by using a common ground station to operate their respective Global Hawk unmanned planes built by Northrop Grumman Corp, but gave no exact forecast for possible savings.

Greater cooperation will also expand the U.S. military's reach and ability to respond to threats, he said, noting that last year an Air Force F-22 fighter jet was able in mid-flight to redirect a Tomahawk missile fired from a Navy submarine.

Greenert said another example would be to use a submarine to suppress an enemy's air defenses, perhaps using electronic countermeasures or cyber attack instead of a cruise missile. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)