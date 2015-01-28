WASHINGTON Jan 27 The Obama administration will
seek a base defense budget of $534 billion when it sends its
2016 spending request to Congress next week, a U.S. official
said on Tuesday, a figure that exceeds federal caps by $35
billion and could trigger mandatory cuts.
The administration also will ask for nearly $51 billion in
funding for the war in Afghanistan as well as the conflict
against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, said the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of the
formal budget presentation next week.
The base budget proposal includes $107.7 billion for weapons
procurement and $69.8 billion for research, Bloomberg reported.
A source familiar with the budget proposal said it had
funding for 57 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters built by Lockheed
Martin Corp, two more than planned in last year's
budget.
The proposal maintains funding for Navy ships and aircraft
but will curtail funding for some weapons systems, said the
source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
The $534 billion Pentagon base budget request was in line
with what it projected it would need for 2016 in last year's
budget request.
The request is $35 billion above the $499 billion spending
cap for the 2016 fiscal year set by law in 2011 and modified two
years later. The caps were set to hold down defense budgets in
an effort to slash nearly $1 trillion in projected spending over
a decade.
Under the law, defense spending in excess of the federal
caps triggers across-the-board budget cuts known as
sequestration, in which reductions are applied to accounts
equally without regard for priorities or strategic importance.
Across-the-board cuts midway through 2013 forced the
department to put civilian workers on unpaid leave and slash
funding for training and maintenance. Senior military officials
have warned repeatedly about the threat posed by another round
of such cuts.
A congressional budget deal a year ago provided some relief
from the cuts in fiscal 2014 and 2015, but the forced reductions
are due to resume again this year unless lawmakers intervene
again.
Retired Marine Corps General James Mattis, a former
commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, told a Senate
hearing on Tuesday that "no foe in the field can wreak such
havoc on our security that mindless sequestration is achieving
today."
(Reporting by David Alexander and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)