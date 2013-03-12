WASHINGTON, March 12 Some U.S. weapons programs may face termination if Congress and the Obama administration do not find a way to roll back additional budget cuts that started taking effect on March 1, the Pentagon's chief arms buyer told a defense conference on Tuesday.

Undersecretary of Defense Frank Kendall said the Pentagon would seek to protect some programs, including cybersecurity and the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, if lawmakers gave it some discretion about how additional cuts were implemented.

That meant some other programs might be canceled, Kendall told the conference hosted by Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese. He declined to name which programs would be particularly vulnerable.

Kendall told reporters after his speech that the uncertainty caused by the current U.S. budget crisis was taking a toll on smaller companies that were not as diversified as prime contractors like Lockheed.

"This is the most difficult environment I have ever managed in, from the point of view of financial uncertainty," Kendall said, noting that a similar downturn in defense spending after the end of the Cold War was more predictable and gradual.

"In this case it's not obvious at all. We have a wide range of outcomes that are possible," Kendall said. "We do have a concern about the top tier (companies), which we've articulated many times, and further consolidation there restricting competition too much," he said.

He said some smaller outfits would have difficulties financially, some of which would be addressed through market-driven mergers or acquisitions. In other cases, the Pentagon might have to step in to protect certain capabilities, Kendall said. He did not elaborate.