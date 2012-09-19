* Failure of Congress to pass legislation called
disappointing
* Pentagon's ability to defend private networks said
constrained
* Senator blames interest groups for blocking cybersecurity
bill
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Privately-owned U.S.
computer networks remain vulnerable to cyber attacks, and many
U.S. companies are not doing enough to protect them, Deputy U.S.
Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on Wednesday.
"I hope this isn't one of those situations where we won't do
what we need to do until we get slammed," Carter told the annual
Air Force Association conference.
Attacks on American computer infrastructure by other
countries and criminal gangs have soared in recent years,
according to U.S. government officials.
Efforts to pass legislation to strengthen U.S. cyber
security have met obstacles such as privacy issues, prompting
the White House to consider an executive order to protect U.S.
computer networks from attack.
Carter said the Pentagon was doing all it could to protect
its own networks and develop offensive cyber weapons, but
shoring up the nation's overall cyber infrastructure -- much of
which is privately held -- was far more challenging.
"When it comes to the nation's networks there are many other
forces and considerations that make it very complicated, and
therefore very slow, and I'm concerned that it's moving too
slowly," he told Reuters after his remarks at the conference.
"We're still vulnerable and the pace is not adequate,"
Carter told the conference, noting that many private companies
either did not invest at all -- or invested too little in cyber
security.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, echoed his concerns about the vulnerabilities of U.S.
computer systems and said cyberspace operations would be fully
"integrated into the way we do business in the future."
"We better take seriously the threat in cyber space,"
Dempsey told Reuters after a speech at the conference. "We've
got to get ourselves better prepared for the kind of activities
in cyber that are happening all over the globe."
Congress' failure to pass cyber security legislation this
summer was very disappointing, Carter told Reuters after the
speech, noting that the proposed measure would have helped
increase U.S. cybersecurity "tremendously".
As a result, he said, the Obama administration was trying to
move ahead on its own, within existing legislative constraints.
"We're trying to do without legislation some of the things
-- obviously we can't do everything -- that we need to do," he
said.
White House homeland security adviser John Brennan last
month said the White House was exploring whether to issue an
executive order to protect the nation's critical computer
infrastructure, but gave no details on the timing or possible
content of such an order.
Senator Jay Rockefeller, who heads the Senate Commerce
Committee, on Wednesday sent letters to the 500 biggest U.S.
companies, challenging them to step up their computer security
and blaming the defeat of the legislation on concerns raised by
"a handful of business lobbying groups and trade associations."
He asked the companies to identify their own best practices
and to spell out their concerns about government-conducted risk
assessments that were part of the cybersecurity bill. He warned
that the companies could face "reactive and overly prescriptive
legislation" if nothing was done until some cyber disaster.
Carter told hundreds of industry executives and military
officials at the conference that protecting the country's
privately-controlled computer networks raised myriad antitrust
and privacy questions that needed to be addressed more quickly.
Some of those questions center on the amount and type of
data that can be shared among private companies and with the
government, and to what extent the government can get involved
in protecting private networks.
The Pentagon is facing mounting budget pressures, especially
if Congress fails to avert an additional $500 billion in
across-the-board defense cuts due to start taking effect in
January.
Carter said the budget reductions would have a devastating
effect on a number of Pentagon programs, but continued
investment in offensive and defense cyber operations would
continue, along with unmanned systems, space capabilities and
electronic warfare.
General Mark Welsh, the Air Force's new chief of staff, on
Tuesday told reporters that he planned to take a hard look at
funding for cyber operations until the Pentagon more clearly
spelled out its requirements for new "cyber warriors."
"Until we're all on board and under the same direction, I'm
a little hesitant to commit wholeheartedly a major resource
expenditure in an area that I don't completely understand," he
said.
Debora Plunkett, of the secretive National Security Agency,
whose responsibilities include protecting U.S. government
computer networks, predicted earlier this month that Congress
would pass long-stalled cybersecurity legislation within the
next year.
She said other nations were increasingly employing cyber
attacks without "any sense of restraint," citing "reckless"
behaviors that neither the United States nor the Soviet Union
would have dared at the height of Cold War tensions.
In July, NSA Director General Keith Alexander said the
number of computer attacks from hackers, criminal gangs and
foreign nations on American infrastructure had increased 17-fold
from 2009 to 2011.