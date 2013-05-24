By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON May 23 The Pentagon on Thursday told
Congress that a recent restructuring of its heavy rocket launch
program to add 60 more launches and extend the schedule for a
decade would more than double the program's projected cost to
$70.7 billion.
The Defense Department's annual report to Congress on major
arms programs forecast an increase of $35.7 billion or 102
percent in the Air Force's Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle
(EELV) program, under which contractors provide launch services
to lift big U.S. military, intelligence and NASA satellites into
orbit.
A Pentagon spokeswoman said the increase reflected plans for
a total of 151 launches, up from 91, and a 10-year extension of
the current schedule from fiscal year 2018 through fiscal 2028.
Seeking to combat continued cost increases, the Air Force
last year restructured the EELV program to allow for more block
buys of larger numbers of satellite launches, and to inject more
competition in the longer term. This is the first Pentagon cost
report that reflects the restructured program.
The Government Accountability Office, a congressional
watchdog agency, in March estimated the cost of the revamped
program at $69.6 billion.
United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture run by the two
largest rocket launch providers, Lockheed Martin Corp
and Boeing Co, has been the only provider of EELV launch
services up to now, but the Air Force is trying to open the
program to competition from other companies.
ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye said the company was encouraged
by the Air Force's innovative new acquisition strategy and would
continue to work with the government to further reduce costs in
coming years.
Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of privately owned
Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, said his company
could save the Pentagon more than $1 billion a year by providing
greater lift capability using its new Falcon Heavy rocket.
"Falcon Heavy can carry satellites that weigh up to twice as
much as Delta IV Heavy, so there is the opportunity to do bigger
satellites or multi-satellite flights," Musk said in a
statement. For instance, he said, the company plans to launch 10
satellites per flight for satellite operator Iridium.
SpaceX had been hoping for years to break the monopoly on
military rocket launches held by ULA. It landed its first launch
contracts for the U.S. military last December, including one
involving the Falcon Heavy rocket that is due to fly in 2015.
U.S. Air Force officials say they want to study the
company's performance on smaller launches before awarding it a
contract to launch an expensive national security satellite.
In its report to Congress, the Pentagon said the Air Force
was continuing to implement cost-cutting strategies for the EELV
program, by expanding its insight into the contractors' costs,
and implementing better cost management procedures.