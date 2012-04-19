* Smaller companies could help government save costs

* New approaches needed to deal with tighter budgets

* Air Force seeking smaller, more flexible satellites (Adds details from interview with top Air Force space acquisition official)

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 19 Top U.S. Air Force officials mapped out a new approach to buying satellites and related equipment that aims to tap the talent of smaller aerospace firms and spur big companies to get new capabilities on orbit more quickly and cheaply.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz urged big U.S. aerospace companies on Thursday to stay focused on cutting costs and keeping schedules on track, but said the military should also expand its capacity to deal more directly with smaller, more agile, companies.

Lieutenant General Ellen Pawlikowski, Commander of the Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center, told executives that tighter budgets were forcing a new approach, especially given the military's reliance on satellites for everything from communications to targeting and weather information.

"It's time to take a step back and look at the architecture that we have," Pawlikowski told the annual Space Foundation conference. "We don't have the money that we used to have .. We've got to have flexibility. We've got to be affordable."

Schwartz said tighter budgets meant that both industry and government needed to change after years of schedule delays and billions of dollars of cost overruns on satellite systems.

"If there's one piece of advice, it's deliver on your promises," Schwartz told industry executives at the conference. The Air Force accounts for about 85 percent of the Pentagon's total space budget.

The Pentagon's fiscal 2013 budget proposed cutting spending on military space programs by 22 percent, unsettling major companies in the sector such as Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Lockheed's top space executive warned earlier this week that further cuts to the Pentagon budget would cut and delay space programs, although they were unlikely to be killed outright given their importance to national security.

"Affordability is the key to everything that we do," Major General John Hyten, the Air Force's top space acquisition official, told Reuters. Even a small decline in next year's budget target could result in a program cancellation, he said, given how little cushion was in the current plan.

"If the budget comes down even a little, then something has to give," he said. The Air Force and its contractors are under immense pressure to keep all programs on schedule because they are urgently needed to replace aging satellites on orbit.

"We can't afford a single slip. Everything has to deliver on time, because we don't have a lot of margin left in the operational capability on orbit," Hyten said, noting that many of the satellites on orbit are approaching the end of their expected service life, or have already exceeded it.

Schwartz said the Air Force needed to take a broader view of its industrial base and develop the personnel and skills to be able to deal directly with second- and third-tier suppliers, cutting out the big companies as intermediaries.

He said there were some benefits to working with one big prime contractor, but smaller companies were often more agile in responding to changing market conditions. Working with them directly could help lower costs, he said.

That's good news for smaller companies like Harris Corp and others who are vying for a bigger share of space contracts that traditionally have been dominated by the big primes.

Pawlikowski said the Air Force was exploring a range of different approaches, including greater user of smaller satellites that would be less expensive to launch into space, or sending government sensors into orbit aboard commercial or international satellites.

Having more satellites would also make U.S. capabilities more resilient to enemy attacks using physical or cyber weapons, she said, adding that new advanced communications, missile warning and positioning satellites would still form the cornerstone of the Air Force's presence in space.

The Air Force would be seeking to simplify follow-on purchases of the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) secure communications satellites built by Lockheed and other big systems, including the ground-based system that ties the satellites together, she said.

The government is also trying to streamline oversight of programs once they are finished with development, reduce costly paperwork and adopt more fixed-price contracts.

Hyten said the service expected to reap savings of well over 10 percent by signing a fixed-price, incentive fee contract with Lockheed for the next two AEHF satellites, with a contract expected to be awarded this summer.

The Air Force also plans to negotiate a fixed-price, incentive fee contract for the next four Global Positioning System III satellites to be built by Lockheed, he told Reuters.

It would seek similar terms for the next two Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) missile warning satellites, also built by Lockheed, with an expected award date early in fiscal year 2013, which begins Oct. 1.

The Pentagon is also exploring combined space operations with allies, General Robert Kehler, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, told the conference. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Gary Hill)