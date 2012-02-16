* Separate reviews of 4 current satellite systems
* Reviews to inform budget decisions for FY 2014
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 The United States, in a
review of future satellite needs, is examining opportunities to
increase international collaboration and orders from commercial
providers, a senior U.S. Air Force official said on Wednesday.
Richard McKinney, deputy undersecretary for space programs,
said separate reviews were under way for four current satellite
systems that warn military commanders of enemy missile launches,
provide secure military communications, track what is going on
in outer space, and monitor weather on Earth.
He said the reviews should be completed this spring to help
inform budget decisions for the fiscal 2014 year. The Pentagon
is looking at how to improve the resiliency of current systems,
increase international collaboration, and in the case of
military communications, the role of commercial providers.
The U.S. military is committed to increasing international
collaboration on space programs, McKinney told reporters at a
conference hosted by Aviation Week.
"In the era of more constrained budgets, we're going to take
a look at how we can leverage each other's capabilities," he
said.
Under a recent Air Force agreement with five countries,
McKinney said, the countries will pay for a ninth Wideband
Global Satellite (WGS) satellite built by Boeing Co and
join Australia in using services provided by the new satellite.
That deal was in line with a new national space policy
released in 2010 that called for enhanced international
cooperation, he said.
Current U.S. satellites already relied on some components
from international suppliers, he said.
In terms of commercial opportunities, McKinney noted that
80 percent of military communications were provided by
commercial companies, and large orders were expected to
continue, despite the advent of the WGS satellite system, which
provided certain unique capabilities.
The Pentagon's fiscal 2013 budget proposed cutting spending
on space programs by 22 percent to about $8 billion, but
McKinney told the Aviation Week conference that the U.S.
military was committed to continued investment in the area.
Budget documents attributed the cut to reduced procurement
plans for satellites and launch vehicles, along with the
congressionally mandated cancellation of the Defense Weather
Satellite System (DWSS), built by Northrop Grumman Corp.
"STILL BUYING"
The Air Force halted work on the DWSS program on Jan. 17.
McKinney said the budget cut reflected the "huge amount of
money" that had been spent in recent years to replace aging
satellites and did not point to any lack of commitment to space
programs. In fact, he said, U.S. satellite programs were now as
healthy as they had ever been.
"I believe we are still moving forward on space; we are
still buying satellites," he told the conference.
The budget includes $1.27 billion for the GPS satellite
navigation system, including two new GPS III satellites built by
Lockheed Martin Corp ; $950 million for two Space Based
Infrared System missile warning satellites built by Lockheed,
and $786 million to continue work on two Advanced Extremely High
Frequency satellites built by Lockheed.
It also includes $1.69 billion for four Evolved Expendable
Launch Vehicles built by a Lockheed-Boeing joint venture.
Congress had allocated $125 million in fiscal 2012 for work
on a follow-on system for the cancelled weather satellite.
McKinney said it was not yet clear how that money would be used.
He said money is clearly tighter than before, and the U.S.
military is looking more comprehensively at cross-domain issues,
or how space assets worked together with other military
programs, and how space-based capabilities could be replaced by
other assets if satellite service were interrupted.
McKinney said the fiscal 2013 budget included funding to
refurbish two legacy Defense Meteorological Satellite Program
(DMSP) weather satellites that have been in storage for several
years but would be launched in coming years.
He said launching those satellites should prevent any
satellite capability gap, but the ongoing review would
reevaluate current military needs.
"I think we're OK for now," he said, although he noted that
problems with the two satellites, or with their later launches,
could pose risks in future.
