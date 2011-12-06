* Overseas arms sales top $30 bln for fourth year

* Fiscal 2012 sales forecast to be near same level

* Biggest buyers were Afghanistan, Taiwan and India (adds comparison to forecast sales level)

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 Foreign sales of U.S. weapons rose to $34.8 billion in fiscal year 2011 and should hover around $30 billion this year, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Total arms sales agreements missed the $46 billion forecast earlier this year by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency after U.S. officials were unable to finalize plans for several big weapons deals with various countries.

DSCA, the Pentagon agency that oversees foreign arms sales, said sales in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 topped $30 billion for the fourth consecutive year after reaching $31.6 billion in fiscal 2010.

Export prospects remain strong for the current year, the agency said. That is good news for U.S. weapons manufacturers like Lockheed Martin Corp ( LMT.N ), Boeing Co ( BA.N ), and Raytheon Co ( RTN.N ), which hope to offset declining U.S. defense spending with bigger sales overseas.

Such sales, the Pentagon said, support U.S. national defense and foreign policy "by helping our partners acquire the defense articles, services, and training they need to provide for their own defense and to be interoperable with the United States and partner nations during coalition operations."

The Pentagon said government-to-government foreign military sales totaled $28.3 billion in fiscal 2011, while other sales managed by various government agencies reached $6.5 billion.

Afghanistan, Taiwan, India, Australia and Saudi Arabia were top buyers of U.S. arms last year, the Defense Department said. Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Japan and Sweden were the next largest buyers.

DSCA said it expected foreign military sales were expected to continue to be about $30 billion for fiscal year 2012, but official projections were still being calculated.

Richard Genaille, deputy director of DSCA, had told the annual Navy League conference in April that U.S. foreign weapons sales could possibly even exceed the forecast level of $46 billion in fiscal 2011.

But several large sales expected in fiscal 2011 were not finalized, including a $7 billion sale of an advanced missile defense system built by Lockheed.

A $29.4 billion sale to Saudi Arabia of 84 Boeing F-15 fighter jets and other equipment was cleared to proceed, but has also not been finalized.

And U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are moving at a snail's pace, according to a 2011 draft annual report by the U.S. China Economic and Security Review Commission released last month.

Biggest buyers in fiscal 2011, and total spent:

1. Afghan Security Forces, $5.4 billion

2. Taiwan government, $4.9 billion

3. India, $4.5 billion

4. Australia, $3.9 billion

5. Saudi Arabia, $3.5 billion

6. Iraq, $2.0 billion

7. United Arab Emirates, $1.5 billion

8. Israel, $1.4 billion

9. Japan, $500 million

10.Sweden, $500 million

The Pentagon announced on Monday that it had awarded Lockheed a contract valued at $835 million for another arms deal that was long in the works, the sale of 18 F-16 C/D fighter jets to Iraq.

