By Michael Flaherty and Ankit Ajmera

Sept 8 Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc on Tuesday said it would appoint a founding partner of Trian to its board, giving the activist hedge fund a seat inside the company following its recent purchase of a 7.2 percent stake.

Pentair will recommend to shareholders at its 2016 general meeting that Trian founding partner and chief investment officer, Ed Garden, become the 12th member of Pentair's board, the company said in a statement.

The move underscores the growing influence activist investors are commanding over U.S. companies, and also shows how quickly some are granting board access.

Trian, which under the leadership of founder Nelson Peltz has taken on companies such as PepsiCo and DuPont, disclosed a 7 percent stake in food distributor Sysco on Aug. 14. Six days later Sysco said it would elect Peltz and Trian's Josh Frank to its board.

Prior to the wave of activist campaigns during the last few years, companies often resisted the approach of activist hedge funds, thwarting their efforts to shake-up management or restructure their businesses.

But the growing cash piles and clout amassed by activists have granted them more board access.

Activist Carl Icahn reported a 8.2 percent stake in liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy on Aug. 6, saying its shares were undervalued and that the firm wanted a board seat. On Aug. 24, the company said it named two Icahn managing directors to its board.

PENTAIR

Pentair's revenue fell 9.4 percent in the second quarter ended June 27, hurt by stronger dollar and slower growth in oil and gas industry shipments.

Trian disclosed a 7.24 percent stake in Pentair in June, making it the second-largest shareholder of the company. Trian had asked the company in June to bulk up through deals in the fragmented industry.

Pentair announced last month that it had agreed to buy fastening products maker Erico Global for $1.8 billion.

Over the past couple of years, Peltz has targeted DuPont and PepsiCo Inc among others, demanding board seats and asking them to separate their fast-growing businesses from the ones where growth had stagnated.

Up to Friday's close, Pentair's stock had fallen about 20 percent to $53.19 on the Nasdaq this year. Shares rose 2.5 percent to $54.55 after Tuesday's announcement.

Garden, who is Peltz's son-in-law, is also on the board of Wendys Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Tom Brown)