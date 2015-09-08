(Adds details, background)
By Michael Flaherty and Ankit Ajmera
Sept 8 Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc
on Tuesday said it would appoint a founding partner of Trian to
its board, giving the activist hedge fund a seat inside the
company following its recent purchase of a 7.2 percent stake.
Pentair will recommend to shareholders at its 2016 general
meeting that Trian founding partner and chief investment
officer, Ed Garden, become the 12th member of Pentair's board,
the company said in a statement.
The move underscores the growing influence activist
investors are commanding over U.S. companies, and also shows how
quickly some are granting board access.
Trian, which under the leadership of founder Nelson Peltz
has taken on companies such as PepsiCo and DuPont, disclosed a 7
percent stake in food distributor Sysco on Aug. 14. Six days
later Sysco said it would elect Peltz and Trian's Josh Frank to
its board.
Prior to the wave of activist campaigns during the last few
years, companies often resisted the approach of activist hedge
funds, thwarting their efforts to shake-up management or
restructure their businesses.
But the growing cash piles and clout amassed by activists
have granted them more board access.
Activist Carl Icahn reported a 8.2 percent stake in
liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy on Aug. 6, saying
its shares were undervalued and that the firm wanted a board
seat. On Aug. 24, the company said it named two Icahn managing
directors to its board.
PENTAIR
Pentair's revenue fell 9.4 percent in the second quarter
ended June 27, hurt by stronger dollar and slower growth in oil
and gas industry shipments.
Trian disclosed a 7.24 percent stake in Pentair in June,
making it the second-largest shareholder of the company.
Trian had asked the company in June to bulk up
through deals in the fragmented industry.
Pentair announced last month that it had agreed to buy
fastening products maker Erico Global for $1.8 billion.
Over the past couple of years, Peltz has targeted DuPont
and PepsiCo Inc among others, demanding board
seats and asking them to separate their fast-growing businesses
from the ones where growth had stagnated.
Up to Friday's close, Pentair's stock had fallen about 20
percent to $53.19 on the Nasdaq this year. Shares rose 2.5
percent to $54.55 after Tuesday's announcement.
Garden, who is Peltz's son-in-law, is also on the board of
Wendys Co and Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Ankit Ajmera; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Tom Brown)