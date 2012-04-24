April 24 U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on better pricing and margins, and forecast a second-quarter profit above analysts' estimates.

Pentair, which makes water treatment and thermal management products, said it expects second-quarter earnings of 79 cents to 82 cents per share on revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 79 cents per shares, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pentair's first-quarter net income rose to $60.8 million, or 61 cents per share, from $50.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)