BRIEF-Bank of America Corp says credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Jan 31 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat market expectations, helped by higher margins.
Pentair, which makes water treatment and thermal management products, said it expects first-quarter earnings of 53 to 57 cents a share on revenue growth of 13 to 15 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 56 cents a share on revenue of $888.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
October-December net loss was $134.1 million, or $1.36 a share, compared with a net income of $46.4 million, or 47 cents a share, a year ago. Sales rose 15 percent to $865.7 million.
On adjusted basis, the company earned 56 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $865.4 million.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $37.03 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* $95 million convertible preference shares investment strengthens mdc partners' balance sheet
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Latin American currencies mostly weakened on Wednesday after U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in nearly four years, fueling bets on higher U.S. interest rates. The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index jumped 0.6 percent last month, surpassing analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The figures came a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled rates could rise as soon as next month, despite uncer