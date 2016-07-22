July 22 U.S. factory automation equipment maker
Emerson Electric Co has made an offer to acquire pump
manufacturer Pentair Plc's troubled valves and controls
division, according to people familiar with the matter.
Such a deal would free Pentair from a unit that its chief
executive Randy Hogan has called a laggard when it comes to
generating cash, while allowing Emerson to expand within its
core sectors as it seeks to shed its network power and motors
and drives businesses.
Pentair has received offers for the valves and controls
business from companies other than Emerson, and there is no
certainty that it will agree to any deal, the people said. The
unit for sale could be valued at around $2 billion, the people
added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential. Emerson declined to comment,
while Pentair did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)