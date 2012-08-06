NEW YORK Aug 6 Pentair Inc outlined
pricing on a $1.2 billion, five-year revolving credit facility
to back its combination with Tyco International Ltd's
flow control unit ahead of a launch set for Monday, sources told
Thomson Reuters LPC. The company will initially pay 127.5bp over
Libor with a 22.5bp facility fee. Pentair will pay 150bp over
Libor if the facility is drawn.
Pricing on the revolver can increase or decrease based on
the company's ratings, rising to 145bp over Libor with a 30bp
facility fee if the company's ratings are lowered to below
Baa3/BBB-, and decreasing to as little as 90bp over Libor with a
10bp facility fee if the company's ratings are raised to A3/A-.
Pentair is currently rated Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service and
BBB- by Standard & Poor's.
The company is offering a flat upfront fee of 17.5bp to all
lenders. The loan also pays a yearly fee of 20bp beginning
October 5 until the earlier of the closing dates or termination
of commitments.
Financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio (total
funded debt/Ebitda) cap of 3.5 times and a minimum interest
coverage ratio (Ebitda/interest) of 3 times. Commitments to the
credit are due August 22.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and US Bank lead
the deal. Pentair declined to comment. Tyco International and
Tyco Flow Control did not return calls by press time.
On March 27, six months after announcing a plan to break
itself into three companies, Tyco said it would merge Tyco Flow
Control, its flow control unit, with Pentair in an all-stock
deal valued at $4.9 billion. The new company will keep the
Pentair name.
