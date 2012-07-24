BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Pentair Inc, a U.S. maker of pumps and filters, reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly earnings, helped by higher selling prices for its products, which are used in applications including municipal water systems and homes.
The company said on Tuesday that second-quarter net income came to $71.8 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $66.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses