March 28 Tyco International said it will merge its flow control business with Pentair Inc to create a global filtration products major with $7.7 billion in annual revenue.

On completion of the deal, Tyco shareholders will own about 52.5 percent of the combined company while Pentair will hold about 47.5 percent.

