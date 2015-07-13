SANTIAGO, July 13 A unit of U.S. insurer Liberty
Mutual Group has reached a deal to buy Chilean
insurer Penta Security for $162 million, the Santiago-based
company said on Monday.
According to the deal, unit Liberty International Holdings
will snap up some 10.9 million shares in Penta Security at
around $14.80 a piece.
The deal must still be approved by Chile's financial
regulator, has to meet certain conditions and should be
completed before December 30, Penta Security said in a
statement.
Last week, financial group Penta agreed to sell its credit
portfolio to Banco de Chile and its brokerage and funds
manager to Grupo Security.
Penta has seen itself forced to sell assets as its owners,
Carlos Delano and Carlos Lavin, are being investigated for fraud
and bribery, as part of a wider probe into illicit electoral
campaign financing.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Anthony Esposito and
Nick Zieminski)