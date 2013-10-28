LOS ANGELES Oct 28 American rapper 50 Cent on Monday struck a deal with Los Angeles prosecutors for three years' probation and 30 days of community service after allegedly kicking the mother of his child and destroying her property during a June altercation.

The 38-year-old rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor vandalism while three vandalism counts and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence were dropped, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Superior Court said.

The Grammy winner was accused of kicking open a door at the condominium of his former girlfriend, model Daphne Narvaez, who is also known as Daphne Joy, in the Toluca Lake community of Los Angeles, kicking her and destroying a piece of furniture, chandelier and television.

It was revealed after 50 Cent was charged that he had fathered a child with Narvaez.

He must also pay $7,100 in restitution and $2,390 in fines.

50 Cent's attorney, Scott Leemon, also said the "In da Club" rapper will also attend counseling sessions.

In August, 50 Cent, who could have faced a maximum penalty of five years in jail and $46,000 if convicted on all counts, pleaded not guilty to the five counts before agreeing to the plea deal.

The rapper shot to fame with his 2003 debut studio album "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," which has sold about 15 million copies globally, making it one of the best-selling rap albums of all time.

He also starred in the 2005 semi-autobiographical film of the same name. He had a role in the 2006 war drama "Home of the Brave" and will appear alongside Nicolas Cage and John Cusack in upcoming crime-thriller film "The Frozen Ground."

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Richard Chang)