Aug 23 Jennifer Lawrence is the world's highest-paid actress in 2016 for the second year in a row, followed by Melissa McCarthy, who notched a big gain to claim the runner-up spot, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday. Lawrence, the star of the "Hunger Games" franchise, has earned $46 million before taxes over 12 months in part from a big upfront fee for the forthcoming movie "Passengers," Forbes said. The earnings mark an 11.5 percent drop from her 2015 total. McCarthy has $33 million in earnings, up $10 million from her estimate for the year before, in part from her payday for the reboot of "Ghostbusters." Scarlett Johansson of "Captain America: Civil Wars" was third at $25 million, down nearly 30 percent from 2015. The rest of the 2016 top 10 are: 4. Jennifer Aniston - $21 million 5. Fan Bingbing - $17 million 6. Charlize Theron - $16.5 million 7. Amy Adams - $13.5 million 8. Julia Roberts - $12 million 9. Mila Kunis - $11 million 10. Deepika Padukone - $10 million Padukone, an Indian, is the only newcomer on the list. The totals cover from June 1, 2015 to June 1 of this year, before fees and taxes. (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)