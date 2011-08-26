(Adds quotes, details)
By Cathy Yang
HONG KONG Aug 26 Ground-breaking chef Ferran
Adria is on a quest to find the soul of Asian cooking, which
could perhaps provide key hints for future gastronomic
inventions from the man who brought the world culinary foam.
Considered the world's best chef by several critics, Adria
and his El Bulli restaurant became synonymous with a
transformation of traditional dishes into fun and funky culinary
adventures.
But, pleading a need for transformation, he last month shut
the restaurant down -- at least in its current incarnation. It
will re-open in 2014 as the El Bulli Foundation.
"I don't know much about Asia, and Asia could be an archive
of ideas," Adria told Reuters in Hong Kong, on the sidelines of
a trip promoting Spanish food, after a visit to Beijing and
Shanghai.
"The gastronomical culture of China is very, very important.
Simply to just get to know all the products that exist in China
but not exist in the West would take months."
Roughly 15 trips to Japan have helped him understand the
country and its cuisine a little, but this has merely whetted
his appetite for learning about the rest of the continent.
"I've looked at the soul of the cooking and the reason of
things (in Japan) and then I started looking at cooking
techniques. But I haven't got to that point for the rest of Asia
yet," he added.
At this stage he said his visit had almost sparked more
questions than answers.
"What kinds of Chinese cuisine are there? Does imperial
cuisine come from traditional cuisine or not? These are all the
things we need to know," he said.
"You cannot get an influence from the cuisine of a country
if you don't understand it. And to understand it, you've got to
study it."
TAMING THE MONSTER
At the final El Bulli dinner last month Adria said the
restaurant had become "a monster" that needed taming and
transformation.
Its new incarnation, the El Bulli Foundation, will be a
centre for new culinary inventions from the Catalan who gave the
world paella made of Kellogg's Rice Krispies and gazpacho
popsicles.
Asked about his comment, Adria chuckled but said that
success requires transformation, especially once things becomes
as complex as the restaurant had. But he is confident the
foundation will again stamp his mark on the gastronomic world.
It will be open to the public, although reservations and
opening hours will not be those of any usual eatery.
"(It) is to be a think tank where we will share everything
that we create and divulge it around the world," he added. "It's
going to be a place for reflection."
The sharing could extend to agreements with governments,
most likely centring around products such as Iberian ham and
olive oil at first, perhaps through exports. But no deals will
be sealed until at 2013 at the earliest.
Other initiatives could include exchanges of cooking
techniques and ideas, part of the reason behind his current
culinary quest -- although he dismisses the idea of popular
"fusion" cuisine as "a lie" and something that always existed.
"Think for example of Chinese cuisine. What would it be
without corn, without tomato, without peppers, without all those
ingredients that came from America that weren't there before, or
all the elements from the Arab world?" he said.
"That's fusion cooking."
Though Adria acknowledged that much about his future and
that of the foundation remains unknown, he added that
uncertainty often resulted in new questions that led to fresh
ideas and initiatives.
"When somebody doesn't understand things very well, it means
you're on the right path in terms of creativity," he said,
noting that it had taken time before his culinary ideas caught
on.
"When I first started in 1994 creating this new language in
cuisine, people did not understand me. And there's still a lot
of people who don't understand me," he laughed.
"But it's a good sign that if 20 years later it's still a
controversial issue and a controversial subject. It means that
it's still worth it, it's still avant garde."
